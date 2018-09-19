× GRTC to expand bus services to Short Pump

Three months after launching its new bus rapid transit system in the city, GRTC has rolled out other bus service enhancements this week across Henrico County, including the first bus service to Short Pump.

Revised routes and expanded service hours for bus lines in Henrico took effect Sunday. The changes are the result of $1.2 million in additional funding that Henrico budgeted this year, as county administrators are betting increased bus transit will boost business there.

The changes include extended operating hours to include evenings and weekends on the county’s three routes, as well as revisions to those routes on both sides of the city and the extension of the western route to Short Pump.

That $1.2 million is to be allocated over a nine-month period, after which the county plans to budget $1.8 million annually to maintain the enhancements, said County Manager John Vithoulkas.

