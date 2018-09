Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - One of the most popular events this year, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic is just around the corner and PGA Tour Champions Player Jay Haas shared a preview of this year’s event happening October 18th – 21st at The Country Club of Virginia on the James River Course. For more information you can call 804-234-8340 or visit www.deccgolf.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DOMINION ENERGY}