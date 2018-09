Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Surgical Oncologist Michael A. White, M.D. from St. Mary’s Hospital. Dr. Michael filled us in on the importance of getting a colon cancer screening each year, and showed us the ’30 Second Colon-Cancer Screening Kit’ take home test. Feee Colon Screening Kits are available at area Wegmans locations and select Bon Secours locations. For more information and a complete list of locations visit www.bonsecours.com/detection

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS & WEGMANS}