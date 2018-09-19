RICHMOND, Va. - Battle of the Badges is a charity softball tournament between local police departments that raises money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. Chesterfield Officer Joey Kierson, Creator of the event, joined Host Greg McQuade at the Diamond to talk about what’s in store this year. Get ready to play ballSaturday, October 6th at the Diamond. Gates open at Noon and the games starts at 1 pm. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Hospital of Richmond. For more information you can visithttps://chfrichmond.org/events/battle-of-the-badges orwww.squirrelsbaseball.com
