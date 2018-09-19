18-year-old Petersburg woman stabbed in face, beaten with brass knuckles

PETERSBURG, Va. — An 18-year-old Petersburg woman is in critical condition at VCU Medical Center. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett she was stabbed in the face and beaten with brass knuckles.

“They’re out here creating problems for themselves and others,” said Marine Corps veteran Danny Coureton, after the incident, which happened not too far from his back yard.

“Literally… Everything at the previous home was in your front yard,” said Coureton.

He just moved into a home near Duke Street in Petersburg to get away from the violence. He says it now feels like it has followed his family.

“We had about four or five murders between one end of the corner and the other end of the corner,” Coureton said of hid old home. “And we had bullets come through our window.”

It wasn’t bullets early Wednesday morning but a fight that involved weapons.

Crime Insider sources say two teenage women got into a brawl in a Petersburg driveway. Crime Insider sources say 18-year-old Cierra Graham allegedly stabbed a young woman in the face with a kitchen knife then beat her with brass knuckles.

According to those sources, the fight was triggered by words on Facebook. Graham has a request on Facebook, asking for whoever shot video of the fight to post it online. Petersburg police are aware and thus far have charged her with malicious wounding

“What in the world is going on that people are mad. I don’t know, that Facebook stuff seem like is has a lot to do with it,” said Coureton. “If people would get off that and get back to minding their own business, working, paying attention to themselves, to their children and focus on family. I think there could be chamge.

Crime Insider sources say that malicious wounding charge could be upgraded depending on what happens to the victim VCU Medical Center.