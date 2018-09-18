RICHMOND, Va. - Based on the fun-loving characters created by cartoonist Charles M. Schultz's in his comic strip "Peanuts", "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a 1967 music comedy that has been enjoyed on big and small stages around the country for decades. Bob Weirup and Ray Butler talked about their adaptation presented by Fairmount Christian Church. The shows are September 20th through the 22nd and again on the 28th and 29th. All 7 shows are free and will be held at 6502 Creighton Road in Mechanicsville. For more information visit http://www.fairmountchristian.org or find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/fairmountcc
