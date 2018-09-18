× Minivan driver killed in collision with ambulance

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a Nissan van was killed in a collision with a Westmoreland County ambulance, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. The name of the woman killed in the crash has not yet been released.

The crash was reported Monday, September 17, at 6:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 301 and Ridge Road in King George County.

“A Westmoreland County ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital with its emergency lights and siren activated. As the ambulance entered the intersection, it struck a Volvo sedan and a Nissan van,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The female driver of the Nissan van [was] pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

A passenger in the Nissan van suffered a life-threatening injury, police said.

The Volvo driver suffered a serious injury and everyone in the ambulance suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team,” Hill said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.