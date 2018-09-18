One day after historic tornado outbreak, scattered showers in Richmond forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday is off to a wet and muggy start. Scattered showers will return Tuesday afternoon, but will gradually diminish as the remnants of Florence move into the Northeast.

Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

A front will approach the region next weekend, possibly triggering a few showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Joyce is in the northeastern Atlantic and moving northeast. More details on all of the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.