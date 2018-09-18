Take a Swing Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Reach Out For Life invites you to join them for their charity golf tournament "Swing For Pink". Norah Lind, the organization's Executive Director, is here along with Co-Chair, J. Fulton so share more details about this worthy cause. The Swing For Pink Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Reach Out For Life is Monday, October 1st at Sycamore Creek Golf Club in Goochland. Registration is at 11am with shotgun beginning at noon.

www.reachoutforlifeva.org.