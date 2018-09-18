120-mph wind collapsed Chesterfield building killing worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A tornado with wind speeds around 120 miles per hour struck Old Dominion Floor in Chesterfield County Monday, causing the building to collapse, killing one man inside. The National Weather Service started its survey of storm damage along Speeks Drive Tuesday morning and determined the tornado that struck the warehouse was a EF-2 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The National Weather Service interviewed survivors who said they could not get the warehouse door shut because of a power outage in the area. They said when the strong wind got inside the building, it helped rip off the roof as the tornado passed.

The man who was killed, whose name has not yet been released, was found near the office where his co-workers sought shelter.

His body was underneath debris from the fallen roof.

Emergency crews responded to the damage on Speeks Drive at about 3:34 p.m. Monday, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore.

"We were able to actually meet with the manager of the flooring company that notified us fairly quickly, almost immediately, that he had accounted for all of his employees, expect that one,” Lt. Elmore said.

Elmore said the Speeks Drive scene was one of four area of Chesterfield that sustained significant storm damage. Other damaged areas included Victorian Square Shopping Center, the Birkdale and Hampton Park subdivisions, and areas near Beaver Bridge Road.

National Weather Service inspectors said it was too soon to say just how many tornadoes touched down on Monday.

This is a developing story.