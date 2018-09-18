Several tornadoes confirmed across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed several tornadoes in Central Virginia Monday afternoon.

In a preliminary report, the NWS confirmed tornadoes touched down in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Powhatan Counties, and the City of Richmond.

Chesterfield County

An EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 90-100 mph, started in Winterpock and ended in the Moseley area.

“The tornado first crossed Beaver Bridge Road and then Beach Road. The bulk of the structure damage occurred in the Hampton Park Neighborhood. It then crossed Hull street and entered Moseley, before dissipating near the Fox Club Parkway,” according to NWS report.

There were no reported injuries.

Also in Chesterfield County, an EF-2 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115-125 mph, struck Old Dominion Floor on Speeks Drive, causing the building to collapse, killing one man inside.

Officials with the NWS said the 350-yard wide tornado damaged several businesses in the Victorian Square Shopping Center before crossing Hull Street and hitting the Old Dominion Warehouse.

“It remained an EF-2 until about Gregwood Drive completely destroying trees and damaging other structures. It then quickly dropped to an EF-0 as it reached Chippenham Parkway and continued as an EF-0 toward Route 60 in Bon Air,” according to NWS report.

Richmond and Henrico County

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in the City of Richmond, ending in the Tuckahoe area of Henrico County with maximum winds speeds between 90-95 mph.

The path length of the tornado was approximately 3.8 miles. Reported damage includes numerous trees uprooted, some on houses and several HVAC units torn off a church roof in the West End.

There were no reported injuries.

Powhatan County

In Powhatan County, an EF-0 with maximum winds speeds between 75-80 mph was confirmed near Petersburg Road, two miles south of Genito Road.

Damage included uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs.

There were no reported injuries.

Video shows suspected twister in Powhatan Monday afternoon.

Hanover County

An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds speeds between winds of 85-95 mph was confirmed in the Rockville area of Hanover County, the NWS confirms. The path length of the twister was approximately 1 mile.

The tornado destroyed a barn.

There were no reported injuries.