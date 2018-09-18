Police: Men spend $75,000 in Richmond; credit card info stolen from 200 people

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men are accused of stealing credit card information from more than 200 people and running up a $75,000 tab around Richmond. The credit card breach was first reported to police over the summer. Police released photos of the suspects this week.

“On July 5, a local financial institution called detectives to report five separate credit card frauds that occurred to three separate card holders. The fraudulent charges occurred sometime between May 31 and July 2 at two separate Kroger locations (Carytown and North Lombardy Street),” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Two male suspects were also caught on surveillance footage on Thursday, September 6 in two separate Walmart locations (Nine Mile Road and Sheila Lane) where they made purchases with the stolen credit card information.”

Detectives determined the men involved in the bank breach victimized more than 200 customers.

