× Louisa man killed after car submerges in flood water

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in Louisa County on Monday evening after he was pulled into flood waters caused by heavy rains throughout the Western side of the county. The incident took place on Rock Quarry Road in the Patrick Henry section of Louisa.

Richard Edward Kelih Jr., 59, was identified as the driver of the car after his body was recovered by Virginia State Police on Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed his 2003 Toyota Tacoma was attempting to cross Rock Quarry Road (Route 607), when his vehicle was overtaken by rushing water and became fully submerged.

The rain closed several roads throughout the morning and Louisa County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.