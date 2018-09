Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Come escape to a great night with one of the most versatile fruit of the land. Publix Super Markets Aprons Cooking School presents Escape with Grapes Friday, September 28th at 6:30pm. Tickets are $50 a seat. For more information give them a call at 804-527-1498 or visit them online at http://www.publix.com/cookingschools or find them on Facebook and Instagram @ApronsRVA

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS APRONS COOKING SCHOOL*}