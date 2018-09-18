× Police identify Richmond man found dead in convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the Richmond man found shot to death inside of a Mechanicsville Turnpike convenience store Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a convenience store at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street for the report of a person down at approximately 1:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim, identified as Joshua A. Grey, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Grey was shot near the intersection Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street after being injured, ran into the store where he died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives say they believe several people were in the area and near the store when the shooting occurred. They are asking those people to help solve this homicide.

Anyone with any information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.540725 -77.436048