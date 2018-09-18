Musician joins forces with Chesterfield restaurant to help tornado victim’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A local musician has joined forces with a Chesterfield restaurant to help a tornado victim’s family and others suffering.

“I just thought when I woke up this morning… you know we need to start helping these families in Chesterfield and pull together,” said musician Pat Russell. “As a musician here in town, I thought what better way to do it then to get all the band, my family together and help these folks out.”

Ronnie Bishop, 60, was working inside Old Dominion Flooring off Speeks Drive in Midlothian Monday, when an EF-2 tornado destroyed the building, killing him.

“Ronnie was telling people to get out of the building and he was trying to get out of the building he could not get far enough,” said Ronnie’s nephew Doug Bishop.

The Great American Ranch will host a benefit concert September 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Bishop who they say was one of their regulars.

“It’s just sad,” said assistant manager Crystal Perkins. “No one can believe that it happened and that someone who frequented here is gone,” she added.

“We all got on the phone this morning on a conference call and decided we needed to do something.”

The concert will also benefit the nonprofit Wear a Smile Share a Smile which supports charities and those facing challenges.

The Pat Russell Band, Last Chance Cowboys, Dan Nicholls, Mainstreet Station and Josh Duncan Band will all perform.

Donations can be made at the door. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

The restaurant is also offering a 25% discount through Sunday for all Chesterfield County teachers and bus drivers who they credit for helping keep kids safe during the storm.

“They kept 60,000 students safe and that’s just awesome,” said Perkins.