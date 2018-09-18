× Man wounded in Richmond shooting; police seek 2 suspects

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard at approximately 5:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses described the suspects as two black males, who were last seen fleeing the area on foot.

“Due to the location of the shooting and the rush hour traffic along Westover Hills Blvd it’s believed there may be additional witnesses who may have been passing by at the time,” said a Richmond Police watch commander.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

37.522577 -77.487771