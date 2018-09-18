These Henrico roads are blocked or flooded after historic tornado outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 20 roads in Henrico County were listed as blocked or flooded Tuesday morning, according to Henrico Police. The closures come one day after a historic tornado outbreak downed trees, damaged homes, and flooded creeks and lakes around the region.
This is the list of Henrico road closures as of 8:30 a.m. This list will update throughout the day:
Trees or Wires down
Ridge Road @ Glendale Drive
River Road @ Countryside Lane
Rolando Drive @ Weldon Drive
Wendover Lane
Brook Chase Lane
Brentridge Between Westbury and Baisdale
N. Parham @ River Road
8400 block Weldon Drive
7200 block University Drive
Sharon Lane @ University Boulevard
S. Ridge Road @ Overlook Road
Flooded Roads
Wolverton @ Hungry
Quioccasin @ Holly Hill
Patterson @ Gaskins
Pemberton @ Chatterleigh Drive
Three Chopt Road @ Thamesford Wway
E. Parham @ Woodman Road
Overlook Road @ S. Ridge Road
Courtney Road @ Mountain Road
Forest Avenue @ University Boulevard
7700 Hermitage Road
Purcell Road @ Indale Road
Edgemore Street @ Parkside Avenue
Ruggles Road @ Countryside Lane
Gayton Road @ Pump Road
Richmond Henrico @ Hanover County line
