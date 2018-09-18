These Henrico roads are blocked or flooded after historic tornado outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 20 roads in Henrico County were listed as blocked or flooded Tuesday morning, according to Henrico Police. The closures come one day after a historic tornado outbreak downed trees, damaged homes, and flooded creeks and lakes around the region.

This is the list of Henrico road closures as of 8:30 a.m. This list will update throughout the day:

Trees or Wires down

Ridge Road @ Glendale Drive

River Road @ Countryside Lane

Rolando Drive @ Weldon Drive

Wendover Lane

Brook Chase Lane

Brentridge Between Westbury and Baisdale

N. Parham @ River Road

8400 block Weldon Drive

7200 block University Drive

Sharon Lane @ University Boulevard

S. Ridge Road @ Overlook Road

Flooded Roads

Wolverton @ Hungry

Quioccasin @ Holly Hill

Patterson @ Gaskins

Pemberton @ Chatterleigh Drive

Three Chopt Road @ Thamesford Wway

E. Parham @ Woodman Road

Overlook Road @ S. Ridge Road

Courtney Road @ Mountain Road

Forest Avenue @ University Boulevard

7700 Hermitage Road

Purcell Road @ Indale Road

Edgemore Street @ Parkside Avenue

Ruggles Road @ Countryside Lane

Gayton Road @ Pump Road

Richmond Henrico @ Hanover County line

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.