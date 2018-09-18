× Store destroys pallets of produce after man performs inappropriate acts with food, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — Police charged a Manassas man with destruction of property and indecent exposure following an incident at the Giant Food on Dumfries Road.

“A loss prevention employee reported the suspect was seen picking-up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and replacing the produce back on the shelf,” Manassas Police Sgt. Justin Lehman said. “As a result, the store had to destroy several pallets of produce.”

Police were not clear on the type of food the man, later identified as 27-year-old Michael Dwayne Johnson, defiled.

Johnson was arrested at the grocery store.

A reason for his alleged actions was not provided by police.

The incident was reported September 15, 2018 at about 4:37 p.m.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.