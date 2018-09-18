Chesterfield firefighter shares drone photos of tornado-ravaged building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The damage along Speeks Drive in Chesterfield was obvious from the ground. But thanks to a drone, images from the sky showed the true extent of Monday's tornado.

The EF-2 tornado, with wind speeds around 120 mph, that struck Old Dominion Floor Monday afternoon ripped the roof off the warehouse and caused the building to collapse.

One worker inside the warehouse was killed. His body was found under roof debris.

Emergency crews responded to the damage on Speeks Drive at about 3:34 p.m. Monday, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore.

“We were able to actually meet with the manager of the flooring company that notified us fairly quickly, almost immediately, that he had accounted for all of his employees, expect that one,” Lt. Elmore said.

The St. John Furniture store located at 10804 Hull Street Road, near Speeks Drive, also collasped during the storm.

Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive have reopened after closing for several hours.