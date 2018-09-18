4 residents displaced in townhouse fire in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Four residents have been displaced after a townhouse fire in Henrico County’s West End Tuesday evening.

Henrico fire crews responded to a report of a townhouse on fire in the 9500 block of Meadowgreen Road shortly after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from 2nd floor windows and a fire in the kitchen of one of the townhomes.

“Firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire while searching to make sure no citizens were in the home,” Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley said. “Fire damage was confined to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the townhouse.”

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Officials say four residents were displaced but will not require Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.