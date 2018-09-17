Unresponsive man found in Chesterfield parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man with injuries to his face and head was found unresponsive in a Chesterfield parking lot.

Police were called to the InTown Suites on Green Spring Road, off Huguenot Road, at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Police responded to the InTown Suites on Green Spring Road for a report of a male laying in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found a male victim on the ground unresponsive with injuries to his face and head,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.