Police: Richmond man killed a woman, then himself

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the Richmond woman found shot and killed near Northside Avenue as 47-year-old Tanya P. Washington.

Washington was found dead early in the morning of September 13, along the 700 block of Northside Avenue, in Richmond.

“Officers arrived and found Tanya P. Washington down and unresponsive in the roadway near the intersection of Meadowbridge Road. She had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Later that same day at approximately 12:55 p.m., detectives working the investigation went to a home in the 3100 block of Letcher Avenue and found Leon E. Willis, 57, of that same address, down and unresponsive from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives believe Washington and Willis were in a relationship.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with further information about this homicide and suicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.