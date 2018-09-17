Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Symphony is celebrating their opening night with a concert with some incredible talent. Music Director, Steven Smith, is here to share about their upcoming event, Symphony in 60: Symphonie Fantastique, Thursday, September 20th at 6:30pm and Altria Masterworks Opening Night: Lang Lang & Symphonie Fantastique at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Attendees can enjoy a post-concert happy hour with symphony musicians at Maya Downtown. For more information visit them online at http://www.richmondsymphony.com

{*THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY RICHMOND SYMPHONY*}