CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 viewer John Guth recorded video of a tornado that destroyed buildings near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

At least one person was killed when the tornado caused the roof of the Old Dominion Floor warehouse to collapse.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.