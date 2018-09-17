Severe Weather: LIVE updates on Monday storms

A number of severe weather warnings and watches are in effect for the CBS 6 viewing area. Click here for the latest weather warnings.
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Richmond, north central Chesterfield and northwestern Henrico counties until 4:15 p.m.
#BREAKING Potential fatality and trapped people after building collapses on Speeks Drive in Midlothian, according to sources. Take shelter immediately during this #Tornado Warning @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/IX7xBkqg8R
— Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) September 17, 2018
Potential tornado over Huguenot/Chippenham in Bon Air. Pony Pasture @CBS6
— Bill Fitzgerald (@BillFitzCBS6) September 17, 2018
Confirmed tornado near Moseley. Headed NE going through Powhatan then 288. Zah says 4th confirmed tornado this afternoon. @CBS6
— Bill Fitzgerald (@BillFitzCBS6) September 17, 2018
RIGHT NOW: @CBS6 Meteorologist Mike Stone says confirmed tornado spotted near Moseley pic.twitter.com/ulOJMN2QM8
— Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) September 17, 2018
357pm These storms have a history of producing confirmed tornadoes. TAKE SHELTER NOW! #rvawx pic.twitter.com/77yVWCGjEl
— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. for north central Whesterfield and west central Henrico counties and the City of Richmond. pic.twitter.com/NRnchCUno5
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning for northwestern Chesterfield and southeastern Powhatan counties until 4:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YD3wuwfl9v
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning for south central Caroline, northwestern Henrico, northwestern King William and counties Hanover counties until 4:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pZpzJZAKsf
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
TORNADO WARNING: "Staples Mill Road and Parham Road – that is where the circulation is right now,“ @ZachDanielCBS6 says. "Parham and Broad to Broad and Staples Mill seeing circulation right now.” pic.twitter.com/NPzkC2fvZl
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Our mets have their hands full right now. Multiple circulations. Multiple tornado warnings right now in the Richmond metro area. @ZachDanielCBS6 and @MikeStoneCBS6 are doing an incredible job. @CBS6 #rvawx
— Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 17, 2018
“Get off Powhite Parkway. DO NOT get on that road. DO NOT travel in the direction of this storm," @ZachDanielCBS6 says. “That is a significant rotation. This is the strongest we’ve seen all day long.” pic.twitter.com/DgA9Kjf6aG
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
3 Tornado Warnings in effect for area as of 3:50 p.m. Tornado Watch now issued until 8 p.m. https://t.co/UAnJ6BrlKj pic.twitter.com/1AyJ1FOSaa
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Confirmed tornado on ground at Powhite and 288. Take shelter! @CBS6
— Bill Fitzgerald (@BillFitzCBS6) September 17, 2018
Per @ZachDanielCBS6 “This is a situation where it looks like we could have a tornado at any time.” @CBS6 #rvawx
— Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 17, 2018
#BREAKING @ZachDanielCBS6 says confirmed tornado on 288 and Hull Street Road @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/XcTDFnYxWp
— Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) September 17, 2018
“The main circulation is right over Parham and Patterson Avenue. Very populated areas right now.” https://t.co/HUS18vwJLw Tornado Warning for Richmond, north central Chesterfield and northwestern Henrico counties until 4:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xJR29wUCrO
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
336pm 2nd Radar confirmed tornado over Chesterfield County, take shelter now! pic.twitter.com/zCh2pWifMb
— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 17, 2018
"Parham Road, heading up toward Countryside, take you tornado safety precautions."https://t.co/UAnJ6BrlKj pic.twitter.com/7kMyOjilM8
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Heavy, heavy rainfall on Powhite Pkwy near toll plaza. On the way to reports of possible tornado damage near Winterpock. @CBS6 #ChesterfieldCounty pic.twitter.com/dBGBW1zJ4V
— Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) September 17, 2018
We have reports of damage in the Hampton Park area of Chesterfield County. This photos shows signifcant roof damage on a home on Hampton bluff terrace in the Hampton Park subdivison. pic.twitter.com/xmOomgzb0C
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
As of 3:23 p.m. northwest Henrico County has been included in a tornado warning. Middle and high school bus routes will likely be delayed. The warning may last until at least 4:15 p.m. Stay by your phone and email for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/U4IhkB03zg
— Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning for Richmond, north central Chesterfield and northwestern Henrico counties until 4:15 p.m. "Stay alert. We are seeing new circulation," @ZachDanielCBS6 says. pic.twitter.com/bqMI6dGKCh
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning for Richmond, north central Chesterfield and northwestern Henrico counties until 4:15 p.m. https://t.co/UAnJ6BrlKj pic.twitter.com/0hWN145Qoa
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Tornado Warning including Richmond VA, Tuckahoe VA, Short Pump VA until 4:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/djWyq6Jhqk
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018
Tornado warning issued for portions of Fredericksburg, King George County, and Stafford County until 3:45 p.m.
— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018