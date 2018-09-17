Roseanne Barr says her character will die of opioid overdose on ‘The Conners’

Roseanne Barr said her namesake character will be killed off during the upcoming spinoff ‘The Conners’ in the wake of the controversy surrounding Barr’s derogatory tweets.

Barr said in an interview on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away that her character will die of an overdose

“Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr called the decision “cynical and horrible.”

“She should have died as a hero or not at all,” Barr said in the interview. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

John Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband on the show, previously had implied Barr’s character would be killed off.

“I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman said about his character’s role on the new show.

ABC cancelled its “Roseanne” reboot after Barr tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. ABC has not confirmed how Barr will be written off the show.

“The Conners” will premiere on Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.