× Man found dead inside Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found dead inside a Richmond convenience store after he had been shot nearby the store, according to Richmond Police.

Richmond Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, at about 1:36 p.m., Monday.

“Officers arrived and found an adult male in a convenience store down and unresponsive. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Detectives do not believe the shooting occurred in the convenience store but are instead working on the belief that the victim was shot nearby.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.