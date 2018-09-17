Red Cross seeks blood, money, and volunteers to best help Hurricane Florence storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Johnathan McNamara, spokesperson with the American Red Cross, said the organization has seen an outpouring of generosity from Central Virginians since Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas last week.

McNamara said while he encouraged people to donate items to other organizations, the Red Cross would not take donated items to areas in need because of the difficulty in collecting, sorting, and transporting items.

Instead, the Red Cross is working with partners to buy items in bulk to get supplies to those in need in the most efficient way possible.

For those looking to help, McNamara said the organization is in need of blood donors, volunteers, and monetary donations.

"There are a number of blood drives that have been canceled as a result of this -- over 200 of them -- so rolling up your sleeve, donations of blood, will not only allow us to support the hospital community in Virginia, but throughout North and South Carolina where those blood drives have been canceled," McNamara said. "You can also volunteer with The American Red Cross and other organizations on the ground."

CBS 6 will host a Hurricane Relief Phone Bank with The American Red Cross Monday. It will begin at 5 p.m.

For more information on how you can participate, click HERE.

You can also participate in our phone bank —hosted by @CBS6 — tonight at 5 p.m. to help those people in need after #Florence

More info here:https://t.co/8HEEs0MIfK — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) September 17, 2018