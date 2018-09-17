Storm snaps trees in Mecklenburg, students moved from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- A line of strong storms that produced a Tornado Warning in parts of Virginia left behind downed trees and damage.

The National Weather Service reported trees down in Mecklenburg County, Virginia -- about 100 miles south west of Richmond.

On scene, CBS 6 reported Wayne Covil saw several downed trees along Route 58 near Boydton.

Witnesses told Covil at least one home in the area was struck by a fallen tree.

No injuries were reported in that incident, he said.

There were also reports of issues at Bluestone Middle School in Mecklenburg County

"Due to a fuel oil leak at Bluestone Middle School, and out of an abundance of caution, we are transporting students at Bluestone Middle School to Bluestone High School for the remainder of the day," a voice message sent to parents said.

It was initially unclear if the fuel oil leak was related to the storm.

Mecklenburg County was under a multi-county Tornado Warning around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.