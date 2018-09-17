Neighbors report significant storm damage in Chesterfield County neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There are several reports of significant storm damage in the Hampton Park area of Chesterfield County.
A tornado warning was issued in western Chesterfield County and chief meteorologist Zach Daniel reported intense circulation in the area.
Neighbors tell CBS 6 that they saw what they believe to be a tornado in the neighborhood.
Several neighbors report damage to their roofs, siding, and downed trees on vehicles.
“It was real quiet. Then all of a sudden, we here the whoosh. We ran for cover, we went to our bathroom which has no windows. A minute later we came back out and all the trees were down,” said one neighbor.
“It happened within a minute,” he added.
Chesterfield Police are on scene.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.