Neighbors report significant storm damage in Chesterfield County neighborhood

Posted 3:48 pm, September 17, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:10PM, September 17, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There are several reports of significant storm damage in the Hampton Park area of Chesterfield County.

A tornado warning was issued in western Chesterfield County and chief meteorologist Zach Daniel reported intense circulation in the area.

Neighbors tell CBS 6 that they saw what they believe to be a tornado in the neighborhood.

Several neighbors report damage to their roofs, siding, and downed trees on vehicles.

“It was real quiet. Then all of a sudden, we here the whoosh. We ran for cover, we went to our bathroom which has no windows. A minute later we came back out and all the trees were down,” said one neighbor.

“It happened within a minute,” he added.

Chesterfield Police are on scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Hampton Park Chesterfield, Va.