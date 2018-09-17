LIVE NOW: A TORNADO WARNING issued for Amelia, Nottoway
George Harris’ Soothing Music “After the Storm”

RICHMOND, Va. - Midlothian Music Composer, George Harris, has been creating music for decades and is here to share his latest piece called "After The Storm".  Book George for your next event by emailing him at gthrrs@gmail.com or by calling 928-965-0285.