Florence brings flooding, tornado threats to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnant circulation of Florence will gradually track west and then north of us over the next few days.

On Monday, rain chances will be a bit higher region-wide, with the heaviest showers and thunderstorms occurring west of I-95. Rainfall across the western third of the state could exceed 3″. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out, with a marginal risk in place across northwest Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Isolated severe weather is possible across southwest Virginia.

Showers will turn more scattered and gradually diminish on Tuesday, as the remnants of Florence move into the Northeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A front will approach the region next weekend, possibly triggering a few showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Joyce is in the northeastern Atlantic and moving northeast. What was Isaac is over the central Caribbean, but is no longer a tropical system. It will move west-northwest into the northwest Carribbean and has a slight chance of redeveloping. More details on all of the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.