Crash knocks out power, re-routes Colonial Heights traffic

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A crash on Boulevard knocked out power in Colonial Heights Monday morning.

More than 600 customers were without power at 9 a.m., according to Dominion Energy’s outage website.

“A power pole split in half and power lines [are] down across Boulevard,” Colonial Heights Police posted on Facebook. “Power outages [from] Lakeview Ave to Highland Ave. Southbound Boulevard [is] closed at Ellis [Lane].

Police urged drivers to follow the posted detour.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.