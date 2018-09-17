× Chesterfield turns school buses around to avoid dropping off students in storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Schools informed parents Monday afternoon that school buses will be delayed as parts of the county are under a Tornado Warning.

“All buses are being delayed currently due to a tornado warning issued for Chesterfield County,” a schools spokesperson wrote in an email to parents. “Middle school buses that had departed already, have been sent back to school or to a closest safe structure.”

#oneCCPS families,

All of our schools are still in tornado warning mode and are sheltered in place.

The schools are not to allow visitors in, as they will not be monitoring the front entrance. Please do not come to your child's school at this time.

We will update you soon. — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) September 17, 2018

Chesterfield Schools canceled all afternoon and evening activities due to the storm.

This is a developing story. Parents and students can send news tips, photos, and video here.