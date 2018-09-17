Chesterfield turns school buses around to avoid dropping off students in storm

TRACK STORM: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Schools informed parents Monday afternoon that school buses will be delayed as parts of the county are under a Tornado Warning.

“All buses are being delayed currently due to a tornado warning issued for Chesterfield County,” a schools spokesperson wrote in an email to parents. “Middle school buses that had departed already, have been sent back to school or to a closest safe structure.”

Chesterfield Schools canceled all afternoon and evening activities due to the storm.

