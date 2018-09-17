Several Chesterfield County school buses still on roads due to road conditions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Several Chesterfield County school buses are still out on the roads late Monday evening due to flash flooding and road conditions in the county.

CBS 6 reporter Laura French reports that school buses have not been able to drop off students near the Summer Lake and Westerleigh communities in the Otterdale Road area. The road is currently closed due to flash flooding. There is no word when the road will reopen.

“This is a prone to flash flooding,” said French. “We were getting video at Tomahawk Creek Middle School where kids were just getting picked up after 7 O’clock tonight. We were hearing that people were stuck and could get out of their neighborhoods and couldn’t get back in. This is why.”

Chesterfield County schools delayed releasing students Monday afternoon due to Tornado Warnings and multiple tornadoes reported in the county. Buses that were on the road were turned around and returned to the nearest school.

After tornado warnings expired, students were released by bus, to parents, and student drivers were released as well. Some buses left as late as 8:00 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the school system confirmed that several Tier 3 buses were still on the road due to road conditions.

There have been several reported tornadoes in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.