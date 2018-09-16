Here are some local ways to help folks impacted by Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of folks in Central Virginia are collecting items and accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.

Free cheese fries

Kickback Jack’s is asking wants your unused hurricane supplies at their locations in Midlothian (10330 Midlothian Turnpike) and Henrico (9318 West Broad Street).

“Many of us here in Richmond prepared for Hurricane Florence but are fortunate that she has taken a turn where we won’t be affected,” officials posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately that means others are left in her path becoming hurricane victims.”

Accordingly, if you bring at least four canned goods or a six-pack of batteries, the restaurant will give you a free order of cheese fries.

The offer is good through Thursday.

Semi collecting goods at campground

Brenda Lawson said Amelia Family Campground will be collecting canned goods and water to send to Florence victims next weekend.

The tractor-trailer, which is being is donated by RJ Smith & Company, will be at the campground beginning Saturday morning.

The campground is located at 9720 Military Road in Amelia.

Red Cross phone bank

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 will host a hurricane relief phone bank with the American Red Cross on Monday starting at 5 p.m.

Call 804-254 -3601 anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to make a donation or you can text “Florence” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Do you know of another collection site or fundraiser? Submit a tip here so we can add it to this story.