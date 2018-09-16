Florence remnants will keep rain around through Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnants of Florence will move just west of Virginia on Monday. This track will keep rain around through Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances Sunday will be highest across southwestern Virginia.

With some potential spin in the atmosphere west of Interstate 95, isolated storms could be severe. The best chance for seeing a severe storm will be mainly southwest of our viewing area.

With the remnants to our west Sunday night and Monday, rain chances will increase across the state.

The heaviest amounts will fall across the western third of the state, where over 4" of rain will be possible, especially south of Roanoke.

Additional heavy rain will hit North Carolina. Some parts of that state have already picked up over 30" of rainfall.

Scattered showers and storms will linger through Tuesday, but Wednesday through most of Saturday will be dry.

