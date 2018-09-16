Florence forces bride to scrap Virginia coast wedding, move ceremony to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One Virginia bride-to-be refused to let Hurricane Florence stop her wedding, which had been scheduled to take place along the Virginia coast on Saturday.

Carolyn Wheatfall-Gray told WBBM she realized she had to take action to salvage her wedding day when airlines started cancelling flights over Florence.

As a result, she opted to move the ceremony to Chicago, which is where she grew up.

“First call I got was from my cupcake people," Wheatfall-Gray explained. "They said ‘we’ll give you your money back. We’re cancelling. Nobody is going to be working. We’ve got to let our workers go so they can prepare for the storm.'”

Wheatfall-Gray said she was determined to get married on Sept. 15 since so many of her wedding items, like her invitations and napkins were already printed with that date.

Because of the venue change, she and her new husband, Ronald, are planning a second reception in October for family and friends who planned to travel to Virginia.