Man, 5 children hospitalized after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said a man and five children were hospitalized after a fire broke out at their apartment Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Fire officials posted just before 5:30 p.m. that Engine 13 and Truck 13 were dispatched to the 1607 Rosecrest Avenue.

Officials said that before firefighters arrived, “three youth safely dropped from a window to a citizen.”

Crews pulled a man and two other children from the apartment.

Officials said that all six of the victims were transported to an area hospital. There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.