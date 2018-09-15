Florence will bring more rain to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Florence will track through South Carolina through Saturday night, and then up into western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee on Sunday.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories for Virginia remain in effect into Sunday morning. Water levels will be 1 to 2.5 feet above normal during high tide cycles.

Even though Florence will be well to our south, the storm will still be close enough to bring occasional showers to the area through Tuesday. There will be some showers around on Sunday, but the rain will be more focused on southwestern Virginia later in the day.

The remnants of Florence will move up through eastern Tennessee into West Virginia, and our chances of rain will increase Sunday night and Monday, especially west of I-95. Showers will turn more scattered and gradually diminish later on Tuesday. Rainfall totals in excess of 3″ are possible across the western third of Virginia. Elsewhere, localized totals in excess of an inch will occur. Dry weather will return to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Florence has already dropped over 20" of rain across North Carolina as of Saturday morning, and an additional 10" to 20" will be possible across the Carolinas. Localized final storm totals over 35" will be possible.

Catastrophic flooding will occur over the next few days, with some area rivers rising more than 25 feet. A few rivers may reach or break previous all-time records.

