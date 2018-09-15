× 5,000+ lose power after car strikes utility pole in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews are working to restore power in the Lakeside area of Henrico County after an accident left thousands of customers in the dark early Saturday morning.

Police discovered a Honda Civic that had crashed into a utility pole near the area of Lakeside Avenue and Oakwood Lane just after 1:30 a.m. The woman driving the car was transported to Henrico Doctors Hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

She has been charged with reckless driving in the accident. Speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash.

The Dominion Outage Center reported that 5,243 customers lost power in the aftermath of the accident. As of 1:30 p.m., only seven customers are still without power.

Police have closed off a portion of Lakeside Avenue between Parkside Avenue and Nelson Street until 2 p.m. while Dominion crews make repairs to the lines. A detour around the closure has been established.