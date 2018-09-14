Video shows rescue of dog after falling 35 feet down Goochland well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A family dog is in critical condition at a veterinary hospital, after the male golden retriever named Beasley fell 35 feet down a Goochland County well.

It happened outside a home on Northfield Road near Shallow Well Road around 9:30 Thursday night.

When Goochland County Fire & Rescue crews got to the scene, they realized they needed help and called for mutual aid from Henrico County's Technical Rescue Team. Crews safely removed the dog in about 15 minutes.

Beasley's owner, Katie Allen says the accident happened because a maintenance worker left the top off of the well.

Allen tells CBS 6 they rushed Beasley to a nearby veterinarian, but they don't have enough money to pay for a $3,000 deposit required to start care for the dog. Veterinary Referral and Critical Care (VRCC) is working to raise funds for the owners.

Allen says the vet bill may exceed $7,000.

She says Beasley has fluid around his lungs and heart and is in critical condition.

"We still don't know if he has any broken bones because the main goal is to just get the fluid drained and to get more oxygen," said Allen.

“We have high hopes he will pull through. Any donation is appreciated as well as all the prayers possible,” Allen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Allen says they have reached out to the property manager to see if they will cover the vet costs because the lid of the well should have been put back in place.