Tornado Warning expires for Brunswick, Lunenburg counties

A Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Lunenburg County and west central Brunswick County from about 6:15 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Friday.

National Weather Service officials said a a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Alberta, or near Lawrenceville, moving west at 30 mph. at 6:13 p.m.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” officials warned. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.”

Officials warned the thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lunenburg and west central Brunswick Counties, including the following locations… Bacons Fork, Cochran, Meredithville and Gills Corner.