RICHMOND, Va. — While Hurricane Florence only brought showers to the Richmond area, just under 5,000 people are currently without power, according to Dominion Energy.

Shortly after 7 p.m., 1,779 customers got power back, leaving 4,176 residents still in the dark.

AS of 10 p.m, Dominion reported that the outage was caused by tree that fell on power line and power should be restored to all affected within the hour.