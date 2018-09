NEW BERN, NC — The city of New Bern, North Carolina, is known for its artistic bear statues decorating downtown.

They were installed in 2010 to mark the city’s 300th anniversary (Why bears? It’s New Bern’s symbol.)

Hurricane Florence has caused significant flooding in New Bern — and it has even washed one of the beloved bears into the middle of the road.

The statue was bolted down, but the storm still managed to uproot it, the City of New Bern tweeted: