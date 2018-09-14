× Mother, infant killed when Hurricane Florence toppled tree into Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two people have died in Wilmington, North Carolina, after a tree fell on their house, and one person has died in Pender County, the first reported storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Florence.

“WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house,” the city’s police department tweeted Friday afternoon. “The father was transported to (New Hanover Regional Medical Center) with injuries.”

In the town of Hampstead, emergency responders going to a call for cardiac arrest Friday morning found their path blocked by downed trees. When they got to the home, the woman was deceased, Chad McEwen, assistant county manager for Pender County, said.

Hurricane Florence was inching along after making landfall Friday in North Carolina, trapping people in flooded homes and promising days of destruction and human suffering.

Storm surges, punishing winds and rain are turning some towns into rushing rivers — and the Category 1 hurricane is expected to crawl over parts of the Carolinas into the weekend, pounding some of the same areas over and over.

This is a developing story.