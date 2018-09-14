Man calls 911 after Burger King refuses to take his coupons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – A man became royally irritated while trying to buy lunch at an Ohio Burger King on Thursday and made one whopper of a 911 call, according to WJW.

"No I’m not moving anywhere until you give me back my coupons, anyway the managers taken, I’m calling the police," the caller said to 911 dispatch.

The 73-year-old customer was trying to pay for his order with buy one, get one free Whopper coupons at the Burger King on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Officers responded quickly and soon learned what the man's beef was all about.

The caller told 911, "Anyway the guy took my coupons and he won’t give them back to me and he won’t give me the free whopper that they call for either."

The manager had no comment on the situation.

But, according to the police report, the customer "received the coupons in Texas and was advised that they are no good in Ohio. He was also advised he is not allowed to return to this Burger King.”

Police say, the man got his coupons back and no one was charged.