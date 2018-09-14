× Driver takes truck over I-195 jersey wall and into oncoming traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — Two drivers were hurt when the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck lost control of her vehicle, drove over an I-195 jersey wall, and ended up in on-coming traffic, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was reported at about 8:13 a.m. Friday, near Laburnum Avenue, in Richmond.

“A Ford Ranger, driven by a female driver out of Petersburg, Va., was traveling southbound when she ran off road left, striking and going over the jersey wall into oncoming traffic traveling northbound. The Ford driver, then struck a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a female driver out of Richmond, Va., head on,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The driver of the Ford Ranger was not wearing her seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jetta was wearing her seat belt and was also transported for treatment of serious to non-life threatening injuries.”

The Ford Ranger driver was charged with, reckless driving and failure to wear her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.