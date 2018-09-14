Hurricane Florence makes landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Florence made landfall in southern North Carolina, near Wilmington, on Friday morning. The storm will then track southwestward through South Carolina and then up into eastern Tennessee this weekend.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect into early Sunday. Water levels may exceed three feet above normal during high tide cycles.

It will be breezy overnight with some showers, especially across southeastern Virginia. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday, especially across southern and southeastern Virginia. However, it will not be a continuous rain the entire time. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible in the metro and over 35 mph across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers will continue at times on Sunday, but will turn more focused on southwestern Virginia. The remnants of Florence will move up through eastern Tennessee into West Virginia, and our chances of rain will increase again Monday into early Tuesday, especially west of I-95. Final rainfall totals of 1-3″ are expected in most areas with over 4″ possible in some areas, including southern and western Virginia.

Rain chances will diminish later Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Also in the tropics: Helene and Joyce are in the central Atlantic and will move north. Isaac is in the eastern Caribbean and will move westward to between Jamaica and Central America. A disturbance is in the western Gulf of Mexico and will move westward into Texas and northern Mexico. If this develops further, it will be named Kirk. Another disturbance is near Bermuda, but the chance for further development is not high at this time.

More details on all of the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete coverage of Florence. Click here to track the storm with the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.